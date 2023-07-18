HSBC Initiates Coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %

BAYRY stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This is a positive change from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.88%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

