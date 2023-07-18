HSBC Initiates Coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.4 %
BAYRY stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
