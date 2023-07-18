Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR) Short Interest Up 41.7% in June

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hudson Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Get Hudson Acquisition I alerts:

Hudson Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of HUDAR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.27. 809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,772. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. Hudson Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.