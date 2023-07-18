Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Update

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,690,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 20,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hyzon Motors from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 71.4% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349,906 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,075,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,455,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,122,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,957,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 28,947 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of HYZN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,113,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,998. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Hyzon Motors has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyzon Motors had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 2,864.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.