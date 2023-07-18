IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in IBEX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IBEX by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 36,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,469. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. IBEX has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $376.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.59.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. IBEX had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.56 million. Sell-side analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.