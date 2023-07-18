Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $411.97 million and $16.62 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Immutable X has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

