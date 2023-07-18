Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.72. Approximately 78,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 263,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

In related news, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.33 per share, for a total transaction of $75,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,422.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,548 shares of company stock worth $449,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $336,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

