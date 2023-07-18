Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 177,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,800. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

