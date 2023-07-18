Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.95

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $109.95 and last traded at $109.93, with a volume of 2290276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $6,501,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

