Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Down 47.8% in June

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,700 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 388,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inpixon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INPX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 309,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Inpixon by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inpixon alerts:

Inpixon Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ INPX traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 779,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Inpixon has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

About Inpixon

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 347.49%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.