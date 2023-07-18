Insider Selling: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Insider Sells 6,968 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $243,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $992.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($2.04). Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 577,968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after buying an additional 538,946 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 328,574 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,112,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

