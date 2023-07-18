Insider Selling: Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Major Shareholder Sells 32,303 Shares of Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 32,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $11,629.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,606,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tpg Gp A, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 84,963 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $31,436.31.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 100,013 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $40,005.20.

On Monday, July 10th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 27,709 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $10,529.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 102,779 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $42,139.39.

On Friday, June 30th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $760.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 900 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $360.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 58,224 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,289.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 6,876 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $3,713.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,925 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $10,787.25.

On Monday, June 12th, Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 18,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $9,720.00.

Super League Gaming Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLGG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 236,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,344. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $13.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Super League Gaming had a negative net margin of 451.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.05%. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. Analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 25.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.