inSure DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $34,318.55 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $97.80 million and approximately $34,318.55 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00368887 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $20,048.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

