Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.90.
Integral Ad Science Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.00.
Insider Activity
In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Integral Ad Science Company Profile
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
