Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 198.30 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $20.00.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $106.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,200,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

