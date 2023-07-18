International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,917. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

