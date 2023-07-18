International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.18.
International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of IBM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,691,917. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.
Institutional Trading of International Business Machines
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
