International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after purchasing an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,953,000 after buying an additional 116,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

