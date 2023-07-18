International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $116.00 Price Target at UBS Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.8 %

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

