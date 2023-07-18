International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFFFree Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $8.95 on Friday. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

International Petroleum Company Profile



International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

