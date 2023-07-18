Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 883 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after purchasing an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after acquiring an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.85.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $490.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.91. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $492.74. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

