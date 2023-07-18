Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.27. The stock had a trading volume of 258,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,267. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $492.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.91. The company has a market capitalization of $137.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.85.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.