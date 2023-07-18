Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $309.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.15.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $354.93. 2,236,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,623. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $355.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day moving average is $279.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $259,927,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

