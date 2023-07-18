Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.94

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 5214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.