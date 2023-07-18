Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.7 %

VLT opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.