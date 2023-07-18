Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.78

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.78 and last traded at $157.69, with a volume of 523268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

