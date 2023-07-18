Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.78

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $157.78 and last traded at $157.69, with a volume of 523268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.34.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
