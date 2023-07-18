Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2,533.33.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

