Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (IVPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Stock Down 1.3 %
Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday. Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 177 ($2.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 158.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.86 million and a P/E ratio of -2,533.33.
Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals: A Mid-Cap Biotech Making Large Moves
- Can Wayfair Round The Corner Into A Short-Squeeze?
- Actively Bought Stocks by Insiders Right Now
- The Turnaround in United Natural Foods is Ripening
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc - UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.