Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.42

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 363169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

