Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Investec Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITCFY remained flat at $12.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Investec Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.