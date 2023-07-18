Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.316 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Investec Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ITCFY remained flat at $12.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 382. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.
Investec Group Company Profile
