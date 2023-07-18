Investors Purchase High Volume of Caterpillar Call Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 187,045 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 513% compared to the average volume of 30,515 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,148,000 after buying an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after buying an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,665,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,083 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.81. 3,832,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,356. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.90. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

