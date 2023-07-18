IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 407,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.07. 185,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,351. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
