IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 407,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.85, for a total transaction of $519,218.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,454.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975 in the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in IPG Photonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG Photonics Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.07. 185,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,351. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

