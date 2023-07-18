IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.22. 47,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 92,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

