iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIA stock opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.5273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIA. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.