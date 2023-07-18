iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $454.70

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $454.70 and last traded at $454.54, with a volume of 1222988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $453.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $341.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $431.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

