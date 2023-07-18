iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $454.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $431.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.74. The stock has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

