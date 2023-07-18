iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Trading 0% Higher

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.13 and last traded at C$50.13. 25,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 32,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.11.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.09.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

