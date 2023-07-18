iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 409,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the previous session’s volume of 142,653 shares.The stock last traded at $67.69 and had previously closed at $67.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

