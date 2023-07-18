iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,034,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of SOXX stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.53. 975,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,449. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $533.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.04.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
