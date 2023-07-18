iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Up 23.5% in June

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,034,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $12.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $530.53. 975,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,449. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $533.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.04.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,223,000 after buying an additional 100,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 170,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

