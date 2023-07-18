Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the June 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

In other Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund news, Director Rodney A. Buck purchased 9,000 shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,858.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 393,272 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 16,974.6% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 81,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter valued at about $285,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Shares of JOF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

(Get Free Report)

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.