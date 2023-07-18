Jefferies Financial Group Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $35.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after buying an additional 1,663,932 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

