JMP Securities Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $39.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 209,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,369 shares of company stock worth $1,606,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

