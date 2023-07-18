Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,543,655 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 5,676,139 shares.The stock last traded at $10.22 and had previously closed at $10.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $225,780.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $149,805.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

