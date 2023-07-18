John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,274. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

