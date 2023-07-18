JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,430

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,320 ($30.33) to GBX 2,430 ($31.77) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.07) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.38) to GBX 2,500 ($32.69) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($34.32) to GBX 2,715 ($35.50) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.73) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.61) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,499.17 ($32.68).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,324 ($30.39) on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,028 ($26.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($37.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,346.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,498.41. The stock has a market cap of £117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 804.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

