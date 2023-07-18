JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $70.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KALU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $76.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -223.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

