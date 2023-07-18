JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims United States Steel (NYSE:X) Target Price to $23.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on X. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of X opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after buying an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United States Steel by 930.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,252,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 1,131,304 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,227,000 after buying an additional 920,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in United States Steel by 188.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,296,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,229,000 after buying an additional 847,203 shares in the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.