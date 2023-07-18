Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Short Interest Down 25.2% in June

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 302,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaival Brands Innovations Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 2,362.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 732,188 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaival Brands Innovations Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kaival Brands Innovations Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Kaival Brands Innovations Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

Kaival Brands Innovations Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. 27,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Kaival Brands Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group ( NASDAQ:KAVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc distributes electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS Products) and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options; and Bidi Pouch, a tobacco-free nicotine formulation, which contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors.

