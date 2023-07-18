Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $577.26 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $577.26 million and $15.93 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000803 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 637,259,106 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,251,338 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

