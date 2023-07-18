KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $61.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.27.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $54.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC raised its position in KB Home by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KB Home by 125.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in KB Home by 4,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 645,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 630,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.