Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.97.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.95 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.03.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$139.57 million during the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.339934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

