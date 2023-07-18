Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.

KFY stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

