KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) Shares Down 0.4%

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49.

Get KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (KESG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China ESG Leaders 10\u002F40 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that have high environmental, social and governance ratings. KESG was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.