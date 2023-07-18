KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KRKKF opened at $72.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $72.96.
About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.